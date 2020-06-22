NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after police served a warrant.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police had contact with 30-year-old Juan Loya, and he was taken into custody on an outstanding Madison County arrest warrant.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered glass pipe. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Loya was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.