Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday evening.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police arrested 41-year-old Esaul Castillo on a parole detention warrant at an apartment in the 1400 block of County Club Avenue. 

In a subsequent search of him, officers recovered a cigarette box that was concealing over one-half ounce of methamphetamine. 

He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. 

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

