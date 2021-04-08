NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police arrested 41-year-old Esaul Castillo on a parole detention warrant at an apartment in the 1400 block of County Club Avenue.
In a subsequent search of him, officers recovered a cigarette box that was concealing over one-half ounce of methamphetamine.
He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.