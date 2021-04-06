NORFOLK - A Norfolk man is in custody after acting in a threatening manner towards officers.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police received two separate complaints about a man obstructing traffic in the 800 block of Norfolk Avenue.
Responding officers found the man in the roadway of the 100 block of North 8th Street and stopped to speak with him about staying on the sidewalks and not in the roadway.
As the officer stopped their vehicle, the male started swearing at the officer and began to walk off. As a second officer arrived, the man turn around and ran at the first officer and struck the officer’s vehicle in a threatening manner.
As the man was told he was under arrest, he turned and fled on foot.
After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. The man was identified as 36-year-old Todd Bierman.
Bierman was arrested for obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
He was also cited for a pedestrian violation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.