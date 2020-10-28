NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after police responded to a complaint at a local bar.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were notified around 6:30 p.m. 37-year-old Brett Wortmann was at a bar on South 1st Street.
The caller also stated that Wortmann's license was revoked and that he was currently out on bond for a DUI.
The caller provided a description and license plate number of the vehicle he had drove to the bar, and an officer checked the parking lot and saw Wortmann’s vehicle.
He also confirmed that his license was revoked. At about 10:18 the same officer saw Wortmann driving his vehicle in the 100 block of South 1st Street and performed a traffic stop.
During this contact with Wortmann, the officer could smell alcohol coming from him.
He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers. The maneuvers showed impairment.
He was then arrested for enhanced third offense driving under the influence of alcohol and driving during revocation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.