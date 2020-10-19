NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday morning after lying about his identity.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer saw a vehicle traveling in the 1100 block of Pasewalk Avenue. The officer knew that the registered owner of the vehicle had an active arrest warrant.
The officer followed the vehicle to a business in the 800 block of South 13th Street and had contact with the driver.
The registered owner - with warrant - was not in the vehicle, but there were two open Budweiser cans in the center console.
The driver verbally identified himself as he did not have any identification. The officer believed that he provided a false name and questioned him about it.
The driver admitted that his real name was 20-year-old Rashid Perry.
A check if his license showed that he had a revoked license. Perry was placed under arrest for driving during revocation.
After being handcuffed, Perry began resisting the officer by pulling away and refused to sit in the rear seat of the police cruiser.
Perry eventually cooperated and sat in the rear seat.
During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Perry.
At the city jail, he refused to perform sobriety maneuvers but did submit to chemical breath test that showed he was over the legal limit to drive.
Perry was arrested for driving during revocation, false reporting, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of alcohol, first offence.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.