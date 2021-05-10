NORFOLK - Norfolk Police responded to a physical disturbance between and man and woman Sunday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 600 block of East Park Avenue for the disturbance.
When officers arrived they had contact with both the man and woman.
The man was identified as 26-year-old Joseph Provencher. The female victim explained she and Provencher were in a verbal argument over helping with household chores.
During this argument, Provencher picked her up, threw her onto the bed, and sat on top of her. He attempted to choke the victim and pinned her up against a wall during the struggle.
The victim had minor injuries consistent with her statement. Officers also spoke to Provencher about the incident.
At the conclusion of the assault investigation, Provencher was arrested for third degree domestic assault. Officers also recovered a package of psilocybin mushrooms belonging to Provencher.
He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.