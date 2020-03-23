NORFOLK - An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a Norfolk man Sunday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and for striking the curb two times with its passenger tires.
The driver was identified as 24-year-old Dakota Allen.
During this contact the officer could smell the odor of alcohol and see an open container of beer in the center console.
Allen was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a preliminary breath test, and the results showed impairment.
He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. In a subsequent search of him, officer recovered THC wax and one Xanax pill which he did not have a prescription for.
He was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.