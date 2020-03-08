Angelo Ricard

STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested on felony drug charges early Saturday morning by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 27-year-old Angelo Ricard was arrested following a traffic stop on East Benjamin Avenue just east of Woodland Park.

Ricard was found to be in possession of the controlled substance ecstasy, had no valid driver’s license, and was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was jailed on those charges along with obstructing a police officer and is being held in the county jail on a $50,000 bond pending his first court appearance later this week.

