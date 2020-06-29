NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges after found passed out.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to check on a man sleeping in a running car in the 1200 block of Koenigstein Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a male recognized as 22-year-old Riley Hamilton passed out in the driver’s seat.
Officers were able to wake Hamilton from his sleep, and in doing so, officers saw a glass pipe commonly used to smoke illegal drugs.
Hamilton exited the vehicle and officers saw a dark ball wrapped in clear plastic on the seat.
The glass pipe tested positive for methamphetamine and the dark substance tested positive for heroin.
Officers also recovered close to 100 extra-small individual baggies for packaging.
Hamilton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.