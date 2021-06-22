NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after found passed out in a car Monday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Omaha Avenue.
When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a glass pipe in the vehicle and the passed out man in the driver’s seat.
An officer woke the passed out man and he was identified as 33-year-old Howard Parson Jr. A second responding officer noticed medication pills falling from Parson’s pants pocket.
The officer recovered the pills and they were identified as hydrocodone. Parson did not have a prescription for the controlled medication.
He was then taken into custody. In a subsequent search of the Parson and the vehicle, officers recovered a total of 18 hydrocodone pills, over four ounces of methamphetamine, over one ounce of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia items.
Parson was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana –over one ounce. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.