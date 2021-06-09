NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer saw a man, whom he knew as 21-year-old Martrail Edwards driving a vehicle near 1st Street and Park Avenue.
The officer knew that Edwards driver’s license was currently revoked. The officer caught up to the car and noticed that it had expired license plates.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and during contact, the officer detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside of the vehicle.
Edwards was placed under arrest for driving during revocation.
In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale. Officers located a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms inside the center console of the vehicle.
Edwards was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.