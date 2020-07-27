NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges early Sunday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer drove past a parked car near Valli Hi Road and Lodgeview Drive.
The car had its park light on and the driver’s side window was down.
The officer recognized the driver as 20-year-old Daniel Bocio. He also smelled strong and distinct odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The officer stopped and spoke with Bocio. The officer then searched the vehicle, and recovered marijuana and a digital scale with a white residue.
The residue tested positive for cocaine.
Bocio was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and driving under suspension.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.