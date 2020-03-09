NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after a search of his vehicle Friday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer had contact with the driver of a vehicle whom he recognized as 19-year-old Martrail Edwards. The officer contacted Edwards in the 700 block of South 5th Street.
There was a second male and child in the vehicle. During this contact the officer could smell the strong and distinct odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
When searching the vehicle, officers recovered a bag of marijuana, a digital scale, and several smaller baggies filled with marijuana.
Recovered from Edwards was a small baggie of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, and over $1700.
Edwards was arrested for possession of controlled substance - cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and child neglect.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.