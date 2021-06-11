NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday night on assault charges.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Parker Circle for a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they had contact with a 22-year old female. She explained 44-year-old Corey Julius had assaulted her.
She described that Julius had shoved her off the bed two times and onto the floor injuring her back.
She was also struck in the face twice by Julius. The victim had bruising and swelling consistent with her account of the incident.
Officers questioned Julius and then placed him under arrest for third degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.