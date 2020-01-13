NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday on multiple abuse charges.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street for a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they could hear yelling coming from inside the residence. Officers were able to make contact with an adult male and female.
The female told officers that the male, who was identified as 38-year-old Dustin Peterson had been drinking alcohol and that an argument began.
It escalated to Peterson pushing the female victim several times, once almost knocking over a child’s swing with an infant in it. He also smashed her cell phone.
Peterson was interviewed about the incident and at the conclusion of the investigation, Peterson was arrested for 3rd degree domestic assault and child abuse/neglect.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.