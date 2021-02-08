NORFOLK - A Norfolk man is in custody after stopped in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Saturday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer had contact with 29-year-old Caleb Howe at the park.
A check of his license showed two active Lancaster County arrest warrants.
He was taken into custody, and in a subsequent search, officers recovered a glass pipe and a rolled up plastic baggy with a white crystalline substance.
Both items tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Howe was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.