NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Bluff Avenue.
The reporter told officers she woke up to yelling and banging at her patio door around 5:45 a.m. She looked out the window and saw two males on her patio, and threatened to call the police and believed they left the area.
The men returned about an hour later and were in her yard yelling. Again, she threatened to call the police and they walked away. A short time later, she went to leave the residence and saw the side of her house was on fire.
She used a garden hose and was able to extinguish the fire. Shortly before she called the police at 7:30 a.m., she noticed a person was currently inside her vehicle with their feet on the dash.
Officers had contact with the individual in the vehicle. He was identified as 27-year-old Tyler Robertson.
It was apparent that he was under the influence of alcohol. Officers arrested Robertson for second-degree trespassing. The reporter identified Robertson as one of the two men that had been causing problems earlier that morning.
Robertson was in possession of cigarettes. Several of these cigarette butts were recovered from the area adjacent to where the fire was started.
During the arson investigation, officers located additional evidence that an accelerant was used to start the fire and that there was additional evidence linking Robertson to the fire.
Robertson was also arrested for first-degree arson. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.