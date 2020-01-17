NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer observed a vehicle parked in the grass and running behind the Gold Strike Apartments in the 100 block of East Gold Strike Avenue.
Officers had contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who identified himself to be 35-year-old Carlos Melendez.
Officers noticed empty beer cans on the front passenger seat and an open can of beer sitting between Melendez's legs.
Melendez was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a preliminary breath test.
The results indicated impairment and he was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol 3rd offense.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.