NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a theft investigation and hiding from law enforcement.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Vicki Lane for a burglary report Tuesday.
The victim stated a professional paint sprayer was taken from inside a locked apartment between May 19 and May 21. The apartment that the sprayer was taken from was being renovated.
The victim also stated that he had purchased the paint sprayer for approximately $5000 a few years prior. The victim believed that the suspect was 42-year-old Andrew Wilson.
On Friday, Norfolk Police were called to the area of the 2200 block of South 1st Street for a hit and run accident.
When officers arrived, they learned that the victim from the theft had seen Andrew Wilson was attempting to sell the stolen sprayer on an internet site.
The victim arranged for Wilson to meet him in the 2200 block of South 1st Street under the guise of purchasing the sprayer. When Wilson arrived, the “purchaser” notified the theft victim by phone. The victim arrived in his car along with a friend in a second car.
They positioned their cars so Wilson could not leave. Wilson then attempted to leave, striking a parking lot barrier and parked vehicle in the process. The victim discharged a handgun striking Wilson’s car.
Wilson continued and rapidly left the area. He fled southbound about four miles before crashing into a ditch and fleeing on foot.
The Nebraska State Patrol Troopers and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continued to search for Wilson.
Troopers and deputies worked with a local drone operator in the search for Wilson. The drone operator located Wilson and was able to direct the troopers and deputies to Wilson’s location, taking him into custody.
Wilson’s vehicle was impounded and officers applied for and was granted a search warrant to recover the sprayer from inside the vehicle.
Wilson was arrested for burglary. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
The handgun used in this incident was also secured and taken into evidence.
This incident is still under investigation and full investigative reports will be submitted to the County Attorney’s office for review of any other potential charge.