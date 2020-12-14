NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday after assaulting another man.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street for the assault.
The adult male victim described that he and 29-year-old Amadu Bah were at his apartment watching football and drinking beer.
During this time both men started insulting each other with racial comments toward each other. This escalated into Bah choking the victim for several seconds.
Bah eventually released his grip and left the apartment. The victim sustained injuries and had marks on his neck.
Officer located Bah at his residence and questioned him about the incident.
At the conclusion of the investigation, officers arrested Bah for strangulation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.