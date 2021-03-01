NORFOLK - A disturbance led to the arrest of a Norfolk man Sunday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 1200 Block of Madison Avenue for the disturbance.
Officers had been at this residence several times since Friday for similar calls.
The female victim stated 42-year-old Jason Koehler was continually driving by her residence and calling her.
As the officers were responding, they saw Koehler driving east from the victim’s residence and performed a traffic stop.
The victim reported that she applied for a protection order on Friday, and also provided texts messages that Koehler had sent her, along with the telephone call log.
Bauer says Koehler had called Norfolk Police about 20 minutes prior to the disturbance call. He spoke to a supervisor and was complaining about an officer from a previous call.
He also spoke about returning to the victim’s residence.
Due to the ongoing issues, the supervisor cautioned Koehler from returning and that his actions would constituted the crime of stalking.
Based on the call for service and reports over the weekend, Koehler was placed under arrest for stalking.
He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.