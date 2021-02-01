NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday evening on sexual assault charges.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police took a sexual assault report from an adult female victim.
The victim reported 42-year-old Eric Blomquist sexually assaulted her on Friday and she sustained injuries during the assault.
The report stated, Blomquist placed his hand over the victim’s throat and squeezed, constricting her airway, making it hard for her to breathe.
A medical exam confirmed the victim’s injuries.
Potential witnesses were interviewed and confirmed parts of the victim’s statements.
Blomquist was also interviewed and at the conclusion of the investigation, was arrested for sexual assault in the first degree and strangulation.
He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.