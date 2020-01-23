Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday evening for violating a protection order.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South 3rd Street for the violation.

When officers arrived, they had contact with the protected party and 21-year-old Vincent Vinson.

The active protection order between him and the protected party, excluded him from the residence.

Vinson was arrested, and housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska revokes permits for troubled biogas plant

Nebraska revokes permits for troubled biogas plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — State regulators have revoked permits originally granted to a northeast Nebraska biogas plant that's been plagued with operational problems and odor complaints.An official who presided over the state Environment and Energy Department case said Big Ox Energy had …

Authorities release names of York collision victims

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a driver who was killed and another who was injured in collisions with a semitrailer on the south end of York.The crash occurred Tuesday evening at a U.S. Highway 81 intersection.Police say a car driven by 77-year-old Leon Neemeyer, of…