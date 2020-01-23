NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday evening for violating a protection order.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South 3rd Street for the violation.
When officers arrived, they had contact with the protected party and 21-year-old Vincent Vinson.
The active protection order between him and the protected party, excluded him from the residence.
Vinson was arrested, and housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.