NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after providing Norfolk Police wrong identification.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer stopped and spoke to a group of males sitting on a park bench at the intersection of North 5th Street and West Braasch Avenue.
The officer noticed that there was a water bottle filled with alcohol attached to bicycle.
He asked the owner of the bike for his name so that he could issue a citation for open container and the bike owner verbally identified himself.
During the investigation and citation process, it was learned that the man had lied about his identity. His real name was 58-year-old Ronald Dittman.
Dittman was then arrested for false reporting. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.