NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after Norfolk Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for the report.
The caller provided a description of the vehicle, and an officer was at 13th and Monroe and spotted the vehicle leaving the park and turning onto South 13th Street.
The officer followed the vehicle into Love’s parking lot and had contact with the driver who was identified as 57-year-old Richard Brand.
During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Brand and asked him to perform field sobriety maneuvers.
The results indicated impairment. He was then arrested for enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.