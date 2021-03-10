NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Norfolk man Tuesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the stop near 1st and Norfolk Avenue for a traffic violation.
The driver was identified as 36-year-old Thomas Goettsch-Cutsinger, and a check of his license showed it was currently suspended.
He was then arrested for driving under suspension. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered a homemade glass pipe and a small clear bag containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Goettsch was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.