NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer was following a vehicle, and knew the owner had a revoked driver’s license.
The vehicle stopped and the driver exited the vehicle.
The officer recognized the driver as 33-year-old Christopher Luhr who was the registered owner.
The officer spoke to Luhr and confirmed that his license was revoked.
During this contact, the officer could detect alcohol emitting from Luhr and requested him to perform field sobriety maneuvers.
Luhr refused to cooperate with the maneuvers and subsequently was arrested for driving during revocation.
Once at the Norfolk City Jail, Luhr submitted to a preliminary breath test and a chemical test of his breath.
The results showed he was over the legal limit.
He was then also arrested for driving under the influence, third offence. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.