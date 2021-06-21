NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after an early morning disturbance Sunday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue.
When officers arrived, the employee stated a male had been in the store and attempted to purchase alcohol and cigarettes.
The clerk refused to sell the alcohol, as the man was already intoxicated.
This upset the man and he picked up a wire rack and threw it at the employee, striking him. In doing this, it also damaged additional merchandise that was on the counter.
The clerk was able to provide a vehicle description and license plate of the car the male left in. Additional officers located the car and performed a traffic stop.
The male was the passenger in the car and identified as 22-year-old Josue Larios Ramos. Officers spoke to Larios about the situation and then arrested him for second-degree assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.