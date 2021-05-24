NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested a Norfolk man after a protection order violation Friday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the parking lot of 1700 Market Lane for the violation. Officers spoke to the female victim who had a protection order against 19-year-old Rafael Ramirez.
She stated Ramirez was also in the area of the parking lot and had been throwing rocks at her car and had damaged the rear view side mirrors on the vehicle.
She also showed officers several text messages from Ramirez. Both of these actions are prohibited by the protection order.
Officers located Ramirez and interviewed him about the damage to the car and text messages. Ramirez was arrested for a protection order violation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.