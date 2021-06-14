NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday afternoon after violating a protection order.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to Sunset Plaza Mall for the violation.
Officers had contact with an adult female. She indicated she currently has a protection order against 48-year-old Steven Simonson.
Simonson followed the protected female to the mall and walked closely past her in the food court area. A third-party witness approached the responding officer and stated that a male, matching Simonson's description, was lurking about the area of the food court in a suspicious way and seemed to be following a female.
Officers located Simonson and questioned him about the situation.
Through the investigation, officers discovered that Simonson had created a fake Facebook profile and had attempted to contact the protected female under the ruse of that fake profile.
The female’s account had a friend request and message from the fake profile. Simonson was arrested for violating the protection order. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.