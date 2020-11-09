NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday afternoon after violating a protection order.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Benjamin Avenue for the violation.
When officers arrived, they had contact with an adult female and 37-year-old Jeremiah Shald.
The female had an active protection order against Shald, and he was prohibited from contacting her or being at the residence.
Officers spoke to both parties and placed Shald under arrest for a harassment protection order violation.
He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.