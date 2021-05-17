NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges Friday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue to assist a Nebraska State Probation officer with a vehicle search.
The probation officer had searched a probationer’s car and located methamphetamine and a scale in the car.
The owner was identified as 25-year-old Devin Zollars.
Zollars was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.