NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges Friday afternoon.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue to assist a Nebraska State Probation officer with a vehicle search.

The probation officer had searched a probationer’s car and located methamphetamine and a scale in the car. 

The owner was identified as 25-year-old Devin Zollars. 

Zollars was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. 

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

