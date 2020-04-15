NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after he was pulled over on a three-wheeled scooter Tuesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the stop in the 1100 block of Taylor Avenue.
The scooter was not licensed and the driver was not wearing a helmet.
The driver was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Turley, and a check of his license showed it was currently revoked.
Turley was then arrested for operating a motor vehicle during a 15-year revocation period.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered an orange pill bottle containing a crystalline like substance, two white plastic straws, a small light bulb with burnt residue and multiple torch lighters. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.