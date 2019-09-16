Christopher Moore
Photo Courtesy/Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday night after threatening a female store employee in Woodland Park.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the threat after the employee said she was being threatened by a man armed with a firearm. 

About 50 minutes later the Sheriff’s office took 41-year-old Christopher Moore into custody without incident at his Norfolk residence with assistance from the Norfolk Police Division. 

Moore was arrested on a felony charge of terroristic threats and jailed pending the setting of bond. 

A realistic replica pistol was recovered in the possession of Moore at his residence and seized as evidence.

