STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday night after threatening a female store employee in Woodland Park.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the threat after the employee said she was being threatened by a man armed with a firearm.
About 50 minutes later the Sheriff’s office took 41-year-old Christopher Moore into custody without incident at his Norfolk residence with assistance from the Norfolk Police Division.
Moore was arrested on a felony charge of terroristic threats and jailed pending the setting of bond.
A realistic replica pistol was recovered in the possession of Moore at his residence and seized as evidence.