NORFOLK - A Norfolk man is in jail after theft reports Wednesday.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, Norfolk Police were dispatch to a theft call in the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue.
A witness observed a man taking items from a donation box. The witness then observed the male take the items and meet a female in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.
Responding officers located the two subjects, and the man advised that the items were his.
He then admitted that he had taken the items. The male subject told the officers his name was Alex Martin, and claimed his identification was from California.
The officers checked and discovered that the subject didn't match the description given on the identification out of California.
The subject was then taken into custody, and a wallet was located on that contained his real identification.
The subject was identified as 50-year-old Maximillian Martin.
Martin admitted that he used his brother's name to avoid being arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant the he believed he had.
Martin was arrested for theft and criminal impersonation.
He was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.