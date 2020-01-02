NORFOLK - A Norfolk man who stole a vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, an officer was called to the 900 block of South 20th Street for the stolen vehicle report.
The woman stated that 37-year-old Anthony Fuerhoff had taken her vehicle without her consent.
Later that morning the officer spotted the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Fuerhoff was identified as the driver and his license was currently under suspension.
He was taken into custody and in a subsequent search, officers recovered a used syringe from his pocket. The syringe tested positive for methamphetamine.
Fuerhoff was arrested for unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, driving during revocation, and possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.