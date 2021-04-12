NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a shooting occurred Friday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to the shooting that occurred at 118 East Phillip Avenue.
Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue responded to the scene and found that two males, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old, had been shot.
Both victims were transported to Faith Regional Health Services with non-life threatening injuries.
The victims, and witnesses at the scene, identified the shooter as 20-year-old Mark Arias.
Officers located Arias at his residence in the 600 block of Spruce and arrested him for first degree assault.
The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the response to the shooting and search for Arias.
Arias was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.