NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was on multiple charges after a burglary was reported Friday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of South 5th Street for the burglary.
The resident stated that when he returned after being gone for a number of hours, he found several wrapped Christmas presents and $200 cash missing from his home along with two televisions damaged.
The victim identified a possible suspect as 46-year-old Ralph Books. Books’ vehicle was located at a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, but he had left on foot by the time officers arrived.
Officers could see wrapping paper remnants in the vehicle, and the victim confirmed that the wrapping paper in the vehicle was the same as what the presents were wrapped in.
The vehicle was seized and towed to the police station. On Saturday officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered some of the stolen presents along with stolen property from another burglary that was reported on Thursday.
Books was placed him under arrest for burglary. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Books was also cited for criminal mischief for damaging the televisions.