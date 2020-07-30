NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after police found drugs in a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, Norfolk Police were dispatched to Ta Ha Zouka Park for a suspicious person call.
The reporting party believed they observed two men in a vehicle smoking from a glass pipe.
Officers approached the vehicle and had contact with the two men, and the door of the vehicle was open and the officers could see a glass pipe containing a white substance on the center console of the vehicle.
Sixty-year-old Mark Vereen advised the items were his.
The substance in the glass pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Vereen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Norfolk City Jail. He was later transported to the Madison County Jail.