NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested following a physical altercation Friday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the 1500 block of South 4th Street for the fight between two males.
While en route, officers learned that one of the males had left the area in a vehicle and the other male involved was still there.
Officers had contact with 23-year-old Tyler Brandt.
Brandt was extremely agitated and was warning the officers that if they did not leave, he would assault them.
He disappeared into the residence only to reemerge, continually yelling at the officers. He aggressively approached an officer and the officer stuck his arm out to keep Brandt away from him.
Brandt swatted the officer’s arm away and then punched the officer in the left shoulder. Brandt was taken to the ground and taken into custody.
Brandt refused to sit in the rear seat of the police vehicle and went limp preventing the officers from getting him in the back seat.
Eventually officers were able to get him in the car. He was arrested for assault on the police officer and resisting arrest.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.