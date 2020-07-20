NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday after multiple complaints were issued.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police received the first complaints on the intoxicated man at 8:38 a.m.
The man, identified as 20-year-old Rashid Perry was yelling at family members in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
Officers was able to calm him down and he agreed to leave the area.
A second call came in around 10:48 a.m. This time, Perry was one of two males yelling at passing cars in the 1000 block of Riverside Boulevard.
Officers were able to convince Perry to return home.
Officers were called back to the 1100 block of Riverside at 11:12 a.m. for Perry walking out into traffic and standing in the roadway waving his arms in the air.
When officers had contact with Perry this time, he was placed under arrest for disturbing the peace.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.