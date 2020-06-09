STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday morning after driving with a suspended license.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Angelo Ricard was stopped after leaving a court appearance for felony drug charges at the Stanton County Courthouse.
Ricard entered the vehicle on the passenger side and then moved to the driver’s seat and drove away before being stopped by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office on 10th Street in Stanton.
Unger says it was known Ricard had a suspended license.
Ricard was booked at the Sheriff’s office and later released after posting a cash bond with a new court appearance set for July 14th.