NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after an assault led to a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of South 8th Street, and found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
An investigation showed that earlier in the evening, 42-year-old Adam Mittelstaedt had went to the victim’s house and walked in unannounced.
He found the victim in the shower and began assaulting him. The victim was holding his child at the time and one of Mittelstaedt’s punches struck the child.
Later, the victim went to Mittelstaedt’s residence and got into a physical altercation with him.
Bauer says an adult female at the scene used a Ruger .357 pistol to shoot the victim in the leg.
It was determined that Mittelstaedt owned the firearm and that the firearm had been previously reported stolen in Norfolk in October of 2019.
The victim was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mittelsteadt was arrested for theft by unlawful disposition, 3rd degree assault, and child abuse.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. This is still an active case still under investigation.