NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer stopped a vehicle that didn’t have any license plates.
The officer had contact with the driver and the driver verbally identified himself.
He claimed that he did not have a license on him and did not know his social security number.
The officer checked the driver’s license photo of the name provided by the driver, and it was not the same individual. The officer contacted a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper who responded with a portable Automated Fingerprint Identification System.
The driver’s prints were submitted and he was identified as 32-year-old Jeremie Jung.
A check of his license showed that it was suspended. Jung was arrested for driving under suspension and criminal impersonation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred the Madison County Jail.