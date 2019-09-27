NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested early Friday morning after found sleeping in a pickup truck.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer saw a pickup parked inside a wash bay at a car wash in the 900 block of Benjamin Avenue.
The car wash was not being used and the pickup looked abandoned. The officer stopped to check on the truck and found a man sleeping in it.
He was identified as 25-year-old Cody Scott, 25.
While speaking with Scott, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Scott was then searched, and just as the search began, Scott attempted to run from the officers.
The officers prevented his escaped, detained him, and located multiple baggies with crystal like substance and glass pipe with residue.
These tested positive for methamphetamine.
Scott was arrested for possession of a controlled substance – meth and obstruction of a police officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.