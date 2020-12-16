NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after found asleep in a vehicle Tuesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 100 block of South 13th Street for a report of a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle parked in the parking lot.
Officers located the vehicle and had contact with the driver who was identified as 23-year-old Justis Calkins.
Officers questioned him about situation, and Calkins gave officers consent to search him.
Officers recovered three small plastic baggies containing white residue from his pocket.
These tested positive for methamphetamine.
Calkins was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.