NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after he was found passed out Tuesday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 800 block of West Norfolk Avenue for the man who was passed out inside the business.
Officers arrived and after several attempts, was able to wake the man. He was identified as 32-year-old Tristan Simoni.
Simoni had several of his belongings, including his wallet and cell phone, sitting on top of a table just above the area where he had been laying.
An officer observed a broken glass pipe containing a burnt powdery residue amongst these items. He was questioned about the items and officers tested the pipe for controlled substances.
The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.
Simoni was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.