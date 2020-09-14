NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested early Sunday morning after found passed out in a vehicle.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer was following up on a case in the 400 block of Elm Avenue.
During this time he observed a man sleeping in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
The officer knocked on the window multiple times, but the driver would not wake up. The officer then opened the car door to check on the driver, and smelled alcohol.
The driver was able to be woken and was identified as 37-year-old Brett Wortmann.
Wortmann was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and they indicated impairment.
He was arrested for enhanced 3rd offense driving under the influence of alcohol.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.