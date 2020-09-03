NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested early Thursday morning after a fight.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police took an assault report from a 51-year-old male at the police station.
When the officer had contact with the victim, he saw that the victim had injuries to his right eye, and his right knee. He also had significant swelling/bruising and a cut under his right eye.
The victim explained that he and 51-year-old Todd Roepke are having disagreements over a female friend they both know.
Roepke called the victim to come to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park to fight him.
The victim stated he went to the park to simply speak with Roepke.
When he arrived the two began to argue and Roepke stuck him in the face with a cane that he had been holding. The two fell to the ground and struggled with each other briefly before the fight ended.
Officers had contact with Roepke and spoke to him about the incident. Officers recovered a broken cane, matching the description provided by the victim.
The cane had blood on it. Witnesses also confirmed Roepke was seen with the cane.
Roepke was arrested for 2nd degree assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.