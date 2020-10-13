NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Monday night after violating a protection order.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North Cottonwood Street for the violation.
Officers had contact with an adult female, and she stated that she had received a friend request through Facebook from a profile that she believed to belong to 30-year-old Daniel Bush Jr.
The friend request was a variation of Bush’s name and included his photo.
The victim showed the officer a photo of the friend request, which was now deleted. The officer verified that she currently has a protection order against Bush and that he is not to have any contact with her.
Officers located Bush at his residence and interviewed him about the situation.
Bush was placed under arrest for a protection order violation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.